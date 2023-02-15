Update v0.3.1: Balance Update & New Cards

Share · View all patches · Build 10558501 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 15:32:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With this update we've started focusing on improving skill and passive diversity. We have a number of new skills and passives, as well as two major changes to the Skill and Will archetypes. As usual, we're also introducing 15 new cards.

The patch will be live on February 16th in the following interval:

10 AM - 10:30 AM CET

1 AM - 1:30 AM PST

4 AM - 4:30 AM EST

5 PM - 5:30 PM China Standard Time

Before discussing the changes, an few words about our release schedule. We've naturally fallen into a cadence of having a balance & card update every three weeks, followed by a feature update the next week. For now we're happy with this, so we will strive to keep it going. This being said, we will have another patch next week, which will contain our first PvE challenge event.

New Cards





Dariuz is a shot/pass engine card meant to enable speed of strength decks. It also works well in buff/debuff decks, since those generally generate a lot of bonus shots/passes.





Donowan is a confident shooter, and he likes to shoot. He likes it so much that his love of shooting even spreads to nearby players.





















































Balance Changes

The Skill archetype passive has been changed from Receive Pass: Get Skilled this turn into Activate 2: Shoot 1.

Skilled granted +10% Accuracy and +20% 3 Point Chance.

The previous passive was making skill type players outperform massively as pass targets. They were already supposed to be good pass targets due to their native high offense and 3 point chance, so it was a buff to what was already their main strength, while also being completely useless if they did not receive passes.

For the Will archetype, we reinforced their defense focused role. The Stopper trait, with it's four triggers, has been removed from the majority of non Will players. It is now found mostly on Will players:

**

Exploit Speed: Get Stopper

Exploit Skill: Get Stopper

Exploit Will: Get Stopper

Exploit Strength: Get Stopper

Stopper** now grants +20 Defense, down from +40 defense.

We made this chance to ensure there are viable defensive counters to all archetypes. Until now, the best way to counter was through the Mismatch interaction, but for match ups such as skill-speed there were very few options available. Will players as the go to defense solution against all other archetypes.

Passives

New Passives

Trait: Skill Challenger - Get 6% Block for each Skill opponent

Added to: Andreu Wyggins, JaMykal Grinn, Mikael Bridgez.

Trait: Speed Challenger - Get +10 Playmaking for each Speed opponent

Added to: Sancti Aldbana, Lucke Cornet, Weslee Mathews, Pat Baldween Jr, Marco Williamz, Raol Netoo.

Trait: Strength Challenger - Get +20 Rebounding for each Strength opponent

Added to: Elfred Paiton, Mozes Braun,

Trait: Will Challenger - Get +10 Offense for each Will opponent

Added to: PJ Washinton, De'Andrre Huntr, Yoda Wantanabe, Viktor Oladeepu, Mamai Diakita.

These are designed to replace the Stopper passives on non Will players, as well as help out against single type decks.

Aura: Opposing team has Buff Duration Down

Added to: Deandrre Aytton.

Aura: Your team has Debuff Duration Down

Added to: Chris Middledon.

Trait: Get Resilient while DOMINATED

Resilient grants +30 Defense

Added to: Bruss Brawn, Luek Kennart, Isac Okokoro

Changed Passives

Trait: Get Challenger while direct opponent has 30 stamina or less. Threshold reduced from 40 to 30.

Affects players: Dja Morand

Trait: Get Tireless while at 30 stamina or lower. Threshold reduced from 40 to 30.

Affects players: Dja Morand, Dwayne Wajhington, Cammeron Jonson

These are part of the Dja nerf package, while also giving a needed nerf to other players who had Tireless.

Trait: Immune changed to Trait: Focused. Focused grants immunity to debuffs.

Affects players: KJ Martn, Maikael Porrter

The previous version granted immunity to both buffs and debuffs, and caused an anti synergy on the players who had it, so we decide to drop it.

Match Start: Pass 4. Increased pass count from 3 to 4.

Affects the following players: Boby Marianovic, Tomas Bryand, Mychael Robinzon, Svito Mihailiuk

Skills

New Skills

Stretched Field Shooting

Shoot X and get +40% 3P CHANCE for each adjacent SKILL teammate.

Affects the following players: Stan Jonson, Emanuel Quigley, Jon Collinz, Dan Grin, Jamez Buknight, Gareth Tenple.

Paint Shooting

Shoot X and get +10% ACCURACY for each adjacent STRENGTH teammate.

Affects the following players: Paiton Prichard, Shariffe Cuper, Vlathko Kancar.

Off Turnover Shooting

Shoot X and get +1 SHOT for each adjacent WILL teammate.

Affects the following players: Math Rhyan, Caramelo Anthonny, Jaylen Smit, Luek Kennart, Camm Thomass.

Fast Pace Shooting

Shoot X and get +15 TURN METER for each adjacent SPEED teammate.

Affects the following players: Dejonte Murrei, Franck Kaminski, Jay'Sean Taete, Deejay Wildsun, Toni Sneail.

Modified Skills

Team Transition

Base accuracy reduced from 45% to 40%.

Affects the following players: Jaylen Grinn, Kelliy Oubrre, JayDee Davidson, LaMello Boll, Pattrik Mills, Jaeson Taetum.

Team Isolation

Base accuracy reduced from 45% to 40%.

Affects the following players: Sham Hauzer, Pat McCau, Pat Baldween Jr, Tai Jerume, Ceejay Maccolum, Landree Shemet, Jordn Nowora, Vito Kreici.

Players

Iannis Adetokounpo

Type changed from Speed to Strength. Type passive updated accordingly.

Chriz Paull

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Ban Adebaio

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Lebrom Jamez

Salary reduced from 36 to 33.

Paull Jeorge

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Increased shot count for Villain or Hero from 6 to 7.

Stephon Curri

Salary reduced from 39 to 33.

Andreu Wyggins

Salary reduced from 20 to 16.

Swapped second and third skill. Increased cooldown of third skill from 1 to 2.

Removed passive Trait: Skill Blocker.

Added passive Trait: Skill Challenger.

Boggdan Boggdanovic

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Jalen Brawn

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Jon Collinzn

Replaced second skill with Stretched Field Shooting - shot count 4.

Chris Middledon

Steal increased from 6 to 9.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Added passive Aura: Your team has Debuff Duration Down.

Clay Tompson

Salary reduced from 17 to 15.

LaMello Boll

Salary reduced from 22 to 19.

Maikael Porrter

Removed passive Trait: Immune.

Added passive Trait: Focused.

Milez Bridgez

Salary reduced from 20 to 17.

Bobbi Portiz

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Denis Schredder

Salary reduced from 8 to 7.

Jo Herris

Salary reduced from 15 to 13.

Mikael Bridgez

Salary reduced from 26 to 24.

Removed passive Trait: Skill Blocker.

Added passive Trait: Skill Challenger.

Jowan Mourgan

Salary reduced from 3 to 2.

Tiler Hero

Salary increased from 13 to 16.

Viktor Oladeepu

Salary reduced from 10 to 9.

Remove passives Exploit Skill: Get Stopper and Trait: Skill Blocker.

Added passives Exploit Will: Get Stopper and Trait: Will Challenger.

Andrre Igoodala

Salary increased from 6 to 8.

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Averey Bradly

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Bruss Brawn

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Calebb Martyn

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Cammeron Jonson

Salary increased from 13 to 14.

Cammeron Payn

Increased cooldown of Heat Check Shots from 1 to 2.

Caramelo Anthonny

Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting - shot count 4. Cooldown increased from 1 to 2.

DeAndrre Benbry

Salary increased from 3 to 5.

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Deron Right

Salary increased from 9 to 10.

Dante DeVicenzo

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Elfred Paiton

Salary decreased from 10 to 9.

Removed passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper and Trait: Strength Blocker.

Added passive Trait: Strength Challenger.

Jeorge Heell

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Greyson Alen

Replaced second skill with Dirty Play.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

JaMykal Grinn

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Removed passive Trait: Skill Blocker.

Added passive Trait: Skill Challenger.

Kendrik Nomm

Salary decreased from 7 to 6.

Kevan Luney

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Markeeff Morriz

Salary increased from 3 to 5.

Pattrik Mills

Salary decreased from 8 to 7.

Shaquil Harrisun

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Terans Man

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Damyon Li

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Franck Kaminski

Replaced third skill with Fast Pace Shooting

Gabe Vinccent

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Increased cooldown of Volume Shooting from 1 to 2.

Jaylen Smit

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting. Increased cooldown from 1 to 2.

Jevonn Cartter

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Juann Toscan-Andrson

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Kentt Basemore

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Kris Dunn

Swapped second and third skill.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Luek Kennart

Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting.

Nicholas Claxtom

Salary increased from 7 to 9.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Paiton Prichard

Salary increased from 6 to 8.

Replaced second skill with Paint Shooting.

Shaban Napeer

Swapped second and third skill. Increased cooldown of third skill from 1 to 2.

Trrevor Arisa

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Weslee Mathews

Salary increased from 4 to 5.

Removed passives Exploit Speed: Get Stopper and Trait: Speed Blocker.

Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.

Abdl Naderr

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Camm Thomass

Salary increased from 4 to 5.

Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting. Increased coooldown from 1 to 2.

Jaylen Jonson

Salary increased from 5 to 7.

Swapped second and third skill.

Jamez Buknight

Swapped second and third skill.

Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting. Increased shot count rom 4 to 5. Increased coooldown from 1 to 2.

Johnathan Kumingga

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Mozes Muudy

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Nik Richardz

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Added passive Trait: Strength Blocker

Sando Mamuklashvili

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Seckou Doumbouyah

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Shariffe Cuper

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Replaced third skill with Paint Shooting.

Vlathko Kancar

Replaced third skill with Paint Shooting.

Jimmi Buttler

Salary decreased from 32 to 29.

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Khawai Lenard

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

De'Andrre Huntr

Removed passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Added passives Trait: Will Challenger.

Marcuz Morriz

Salary increased from 15 to 17.

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Nicholas Batoom

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Dumcan Robison

Salary decreased from 9 to 8.

PJ Washinton

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Steal increased from 3 to 9.

Removed passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Added passive Trait: Will Challenger.

Jash Jakson

Swapped second and third skill.

Deandrre Aytton

Salary decreased from 29 to 28.

Added passive Aura: Opposing team has Buff Duration Down.

Jon Woall

Salary decreased from 17 to 15.

Jamez Wizeman

Salary decreased from 7 to 6.

Erric Gordn

Salary increased from 9 to 10.

Jorrdan Pool

Salary decreased from 15 to 13.

Daivid Nwaba

Salary increased from 3 to 5.

Alpren Sengoon

Salary increased from 8 to 9.

DeAndrre Jordn

Salary decreased from 10 to 8.

Removed passive Trait: Teamwork.

Added passive Trait: Speed Blocker.

Kevvin Portr

Salary decreased from 10 to 9.

Codie Martn

Salary increased from 8 to 9.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

KJ Martn

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Added passive Trait: {Strength Blocker.

Jay'Sean Taete

Salary increased from 3 to 5.

Replaced third skill with Fast Pace Shooting.

Grand Williamz

Salary increased from 6 to 8.

Klint Kapela

Salary increased from 14 to 15.

Onyeca Okongwoo

Salary increased from 11 to 12.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Tray Yung

Salary decreased from 35 to 31.

Jaylen Grinn

Salary increased from 17 to 19.

Marccus Smarrt

Increased cooldown for Hack-N-Slash from 1 to 2.

Kelliy Oubrre

Salary increased from 11 to 12.

Ishmal Smit

Salary decreased from 8 to 7.

Stamina reduced from 72 to 65.

Jeff Grinn

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

AyJay Griffen

Salary decreased from 4 to 3.

Jaredd Coulver

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Benn Simonz

Salary increased from 28 to 29.

Steth Curi

Salary decreased from 15 to 3.

Rarity reduced from Epic to Rare.

Reduced shot count from first skill from 5 to 4. Increased pass count from second skill from 3 to 4.

Removed passive Substitute In: Get FULL TURN METER (once per match).

Roys Oniale

Removed passive Team Activate: Switch position with a DOMINATED teammate when they activate.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Added passive Substitute In: Get FULL TURN METER (once per match).

Yoda Wantanabe

Salary increased from 7 to 10.

Removed passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Added passive Trait: Will Challenger.

Malcom Bragdon

Salary increased from 15 to 18.

Derik Whide

Salary increased from 15 to 16.

Mondu Kabegele

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Lucke Cornet

Removed passives Exploit Skill: Get Stopper and Trait: Skill Blocker.

Added passives Trait: Speed Challenger and Trait: Speed Blocker.

Sham Hauzer

Swapped second and third skill.

Denis Smits

Salary increased from 9 to 10.

Swapped second and third skill.

Kay Jonez

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Marco Williamz

Salary increased from 4 to 5.

Removed passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.

Jaitee Torr

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Ketavius Calmwell-Pape

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Bonez Hylanb

Salary decreased from 11 to 10.

Kristian Brawn

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Mau Hartles

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Hasan Whideside

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Defense reduced from 61 to 53.

Duait Howart

Salary decreased from 3 to 2.

Stan Jonson

Swapped second and third skill.

Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting.

Deejay Wildsun

Replaced second skill with Fast Pace Shooting - 3 shot count.

Reduced cooldown on Exploit Lack of will from 2 to 1.

Toni Sneail

Replaced third skill with Fast Pace Shooting. Cooldown 1.

Alonzo McKinney

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

JayDee Davidson

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Swapped second and third skill.

Brawno Cubloco

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Pat Baldween Jr

Removed passives Exploit Speed: Get Stopper and Trait: Skill Blocker.

Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.

Jabarey Smits

Salary reduced from 11 to 10.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Gariston Matews

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Tare Easton

Salary increased from 9 to 11.

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Osman Garuda

Salary increased from 3 to 5.

Boby Marianovic

Salary increased from 4 to 5.

Dashen Knix

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Normand Pavell

Salary increased from 13 to 14.

Removed pssive Aura: WILL teammates have Reliable.

Added passivee Trait: Mindful and Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Roberto Convicton

Salary increased from 10 to 11.

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Mozes Braun

Removed passives Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Added passive Trait: Strength Challenger.

Jazon Preeston

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Math Rhyan

Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting.

Pat Beverly

Salary increased from 14 to 17.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Lommie Walkr

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Tray Braun

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Damien Jonez

Salary decreased from 6 to 5.

Austine Riaves

Defense increased from 41 to 62.

Omar Yurseven

Salary increased from 3 to 5.

Nicola Iovik

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Joey Igles

Salary decreased from 9 to 8.

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Marshon Bouchamp

Swapped second and third skills.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Sion Willimsun

Salary decreased from 36 to 31.

Decreased shot count of Full Contact Drive from 5 to 4.

Increased shot count of Preserve Energy from 3 to 4.

Brando Imgram

Salary increased from 27 to 28.

Ceejay Maccolum

Salary decreased from 20 to 17.

Davonte Grapham

Salary decreased from 12 to 9.

Herbal Jonez

Salary increased from 11 to 13.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Landry Nancze Jr

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Gareth Tenple

Salary decreased from 8 to 7.

Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting. Shot count 4. Cooldown 1.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Willi Hermangomes

Salary decreased from 9 to 8.

Jakson Hays

Salary increased from 8 to 9.

Tray Morphy

Salary increased from 7 to 8.

Nadji Mareshall

Salary increased from 5 to 7.

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Dayson Danielz

Salary increased from 5 to 6.

Removed passive Trait: Strength Blocker.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Kirac Luis

Salary decreased from 3 to 2.

Irsh Wainride

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Torry Greg

Salary decreased from 9 to 8.

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Jojh Ogogie

Salary increased from 6 to 7.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Saban Li

Salary decreased from 5 to 4.

Dejonte Murrei

Salary decreased from 30 to 27.

Replaced second skill with Fast Pace Shooting.

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Isayah Hartandstein

Salary decreased from 13 to 8.

Camm Redish

Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.

Iulius Randl

Salary decreased from 26 to 25.

Arjay Bartett

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Jaylen Brawnson

Salary decreased from 18 to 16.

Dedrick Roze

Salary increased from 16 to 17.

Ewan Furnier

Salary decreased from 12 to 10.

Removed passive Trait: Open.

Added passive Aura: SKILL teammates have Creative.

Emanuel Quigley

Salary increased from 8 to 9.

Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting.

Qoentin Grimez

Salary increased from 7 to 9.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Svito Mihailiuk

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Jerico Zimmz

Salary increased from 2 to 3.

Dja Morand

Salary increased from 33 to 34.

Defense reduced from 48 to 40.

Jarem Jacksun Jr

Salary decreased from 19 to 18.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Dilion Brucks

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Brandom Clark

Salary increased from 16 to 18.

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Javier Tirrman

Salary decreased from 7 to 6.

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Stevie Adamz

Salary decreased from 14 to 13.

Zair Williamz

Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Sancti Aldbana

Removed passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.

Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.

Dan Grin

Salary increased from 6 to 8.

Replaced second skill with Stretched Field Shooting.

Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.

Jon Konkar

Salary increased from 6 to 7.

Dawid Rounddy

Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.

Jacke LaLavia

Salary increased from 3 to 4.

Thank you and good luck!