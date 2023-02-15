Update v0.3.1: Balance Update & New Cards

With this update we've started focusing on improving skill and passive diversity. We have a number of new skills and passives, as well as two major changes to the Skill and Will archetypes. As usual, we're also introducing 15 new cards.
The patch will be live on February 16th in the following interval:
- 10 AM - 10:30 AM CET
- 1 AM - 1:30 AM PST
- 4 AM - 4:30 AM EST
- 5 PM - 5:30 PM China Standard Time
Before discussing the changes, an few words about our release schedule. We've naturally fallen into a cadence of having a balance & card update every three weeks, followed by a feature update the next week. For now we're happy with this, so we will strive to keep it going. This being said, we will have another patch next week, which will contain our first PvE challenge event.
New Cards
Dariuz is a shot/pass engine card meant to enable speed of strength decks. It also works well in buff/debuff decks, since those generally generate a lot of bonus shots/passes.
Donowan is a confident shooter, and he likes to shoot. He likes it so much that his love of shooting even spreads to nearby players.
Balance Changes
The Skill archetype passive has been changed from Receive Pass: Get Skilled this turn into Activate 2: Shoot 1.
Skilled granted +10% Accuracy and +20% 3 Point Chance.
The previous passive was making skill type players outperform massively as pass targets. They were already supposed to be good pass targets due to their native high offense and 3 point chance, so it was a buff to what was already their main strength, while also being completely useless if they did not receive passes.
For the Will archetype, we reinforced their defense focused role. The Stopper trait, with it's four triggers, has been removed from the majority of non Will players. It is now found mostly on Will players:
**
- Exploit Speed: Get Stopper
- Exploit Skill: Get Stopper
- Exploit Will: Get Stopper
- Exploit Strength: Get Stopper
Stopper** now grants +20 Defense, down from +40 defense.
We made this chance to ensure there are viable defensive counters to all archetypes. Until now, the best way to counter was through the Mismatch interaction, but for match ups such as skill-speed there were very few options available. Will players as the go to defense solution against all other archetypes.
Passives
New Passives
Trait: Skill Challenger - Get 6% Block for each Skill opponent
Added to: Andreu Wyggins, JaMykal Grinn, Mikael Bridgez.
Trait: Speed Challenger - Get +10 Playmaking for each Speed opponent
Added to: Sancti Aldbana, Lucke Cornet, Weslee Mathews, Pat Baldween Jr, Marco Williamz, Raol Netoo.
Trait: Strength Challenger - Get +20 Rebounding for each Strength opponent
Added to: Elfred Paiton, Mozes Braun,
Trait: Will Challenger - Get +10 Offense for each Will opponent
Added to: PJ Washinton, De'Andrre Huntr, Yoda Wantanabe, Viktor Oladeepu, Mamai Diakita.
These are designed to replace the Stopper passives on non Will players, as well as help out against single type decks.
Aura: Opposing team has Buff Duration Down
Added to: Deandrre Aytton.
Aura: Your team has Debuff Duration Down
Added to: Chris Middledon.
Trait: Get Resilient while DOMINATED
Resilient grants +30 Defense
Added to: Bruss Brawn, Luek Kennart, Isac Okokoro
Changed Passives
Trait: Get Challenger while direct opponent has 30 stamina or less. Threshold reduced from 40 to 30.
Affects players: Dja Morand
Trait: Get Tireless while at 30 stamina or lower. Threshold reduced from 40 to 30.
Affects players: Dja Morand, Dwayne Wajhington, Cammeron Jonson
These are part of the Dja nerf package, while also giving a needed nerf to other players who had Tireless.
Trait: Immune changed to Trait: Focused. Focused grants immunity to debuffs.
Affects players: KJ Martn, Maikael Porrter
The previous version granted immunity to both buffs and debuffs, and caused an anti synergy on the players who had it, so we decide to drop it.
Match Start: Pass 4. Increased pass count from 3 to 4.
Affects the following players: Boby Marianovic, Tomas Bryand, Mychael Robinzon, Svito Mihailiuk
Skills
New Skills
Stretched Field Shooting
Shoot X and get +40% 3P CHANCE for each adjacent SKILL teammate.
Affects the following players: Stan Jonson, Emanuel Quigley, Jon Collinz, Dan Grin, Jamez Buknight, Gareth Tenple.
Paint Shooting
Shoot X and get +10% ACCURACY for each adjacent STRENGTH teammate.
Affects the following players: Paiton Prichard, Shariffe Cuper, Vlathko Kancar.
Off Turnover Shooting
Shoot X and get +1 SHOT for each adjacent WILL teammate.
Affects the following players: Math Rhyan, Caramelo Anthonny, Jaylen Smit, Luek Kennart, Camm Thomass.
Fast Pace Shooting
Shoot X and get +15 TURN METER for each adjacent SPEED teammate.
Affects the following players: Dejonte Murrei, Franck Kaminski, Jay'Sean Taete, Deejay Wildsun, Toni Sneail.
Modified Skills
Team Transition
Base accuracy reduced from 45% to 40%.
Affects the following players: Jaylen Grinn, Kelliy Oubrre, JayDee Davidson, LaMello Boll, Pattrik Mills, Jaeson Taetum.
Team Isolation
Base accuracy reduced from 45% to 40%.
Affects the following players: Sham Hauzer, Pat McCau, Pat Baldween Jr, Tai Jerume, Ceejay Maccolum, Landree Shemet, Jordn Nowora, Vito Kreici.
Players
Iannis Adetokounpo
Type changed from Speed to Strength. Type passive updated accordingly.
Chriz Paull
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Ban Adebaio
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Lebrom Jamez
Salary reduced from 36 to 33.
Paull Jeorge
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Increased shot count for Villain or Hero from 6 to 7.
Stephon Curri
Salary reduced from 39 to 33.
Andreu Wyggins
Salary reduced from 20 to 16.
Swapped second and third skill. Increased cooldown of third skill from 1 to 2.
Removed passive Trait: Skill Blocker.
Added passive Trait: Skill Challenger.
Boggdan Boggdanovic
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Jalen Brawn
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Jon Collinzn
Replaced second skill with Stretched Field Shooting - shot count 4.
Chris Middledon
Steal increased from 6 to 9.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Added passive Aura: Your team has Debuff Duration Down.
Clay Tompson
Salary reduced from 17 to 15.
LaMello Boll
Salary reduced from 22 to 19.
Maikael Porrter
Removed passive Trait: Immune.
Added passive Trait: Focused.
Milez Bridgez
Salary reduced from 20 to 17.
Bobbi Portiz
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Denis Schredder
Salary reduced from 8 to 7.
Jo Herris
Salary reduced from 15 to 13.
Mikael Bridgez
Salary reduced from 26 to 24.
Removed passive Trait: Skill Blocker.
Added passive Trait: Skill Challenger.
Jowan Mourgan
Salary reduced from 3 to 2.
Tiler Hero
Salary increased from 13 to 16.
Viktor Oladeepu
Salary reduced from 10 to 9.
Remove passives Exploit Skill: Get Stopper and Trait: Skill Blocker.
Added passives Exploit Will: Get Stopper and Trait: Will Challenger.
Andrre Igoodala
Salary increased from 6 to 8.
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Averey Bradly
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Bruss Brawn
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Calebb Martyn
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Cammeron Jonson
Salary increased from 13 to 14.
Cammeron Payn
Increased cooldown of Heat Check Shots from 1 to 2.
Caramelo Anthonny
Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting - shot count 4. Cooldown increased from 1 to 2.
DeAndrre Benbry
Salary increased from 3 to 5.
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Deron Right
Salary increased from 9 to 10.
Dante DeVicenzo
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Elfred Paiton
Salary decreased from 10 to 9.
Removed passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper and Trait: Strength Blocker.
Added passive Trait: Strength Challenger.
Jeorge Heell
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Greyson Alen
Replaced second skill with Dirty Play.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
JaMykal Grinn
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Removed passive Trait: Skill Blocker.
Added passive Trait: Skill Challenger.
Kendrik Nomm
Salary decreased from 7 to 6.
Kevan Luney
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Markeeff Morriz
Salary increased from 3 to 5.
Pattrik Mills
Salary decreased from 8 to 7.
Shaquil Harrisun
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Terans Man
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Damyon Li
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Franck Kaminski
Replaced third skill with Fast Pace Shooting
Gabe Vinccent
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Increased cooldown of Volume Shooting from 1 to 2.
Jaylen Smit
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting. Increased cooldown from 1 to 2.
Jevonn Cartter
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Juann Toscan-Andrson
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Kentt Basemore
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Kris Dunn
Swapped second and third skill.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Luek Kennart
Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting.
Nicholas Claxtom
Salary increased from 7 to 9.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Paiton Prichard
Salary increased from 6 to 8.
Replaced second skill with Paint Shooting.
Shaban Napeer
Swapped second and third skill. Increased cooldown of third skill from 1 to 2.
Trrevor Arisa
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Weslee Mathews
Salary increased from 4 to 5.
Removed passives Exploit Speed: Get Stopper and Trait: Speed Blocker.
Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.
Abdl Naderr
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Camm Thomass
Salary increased from 4 to 5.
Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting. Increased coooldown from 1 to 2.
Jaylen Jonson
Salary increased from 5 to 7.
Swapped second and third skill.
Jamez Buknight
Swapped second and third skill.
Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting. Increased shot count rom 4 to 5. Increased coooldown from 1 to 2.
Johnathan Kumingga
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Mozes Muudy
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Nik Richardz
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Added passive Trait: Strength Blocker
Sando Mamuklashvili
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Seckou Doumbouyah
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Shariffe Cuper
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Replaced third skill with Paint Shooting.
Vlathko Kancar
Replaced third skill with Paint Shooting.
Jimmi Buttler
Salary decreased from 32 to 29.
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Khawai Lenard
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
De'Andrre Huntr
Removed passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Added passives Trait: Will Challenger.
Marcuz Morriz
Salary increased from 15 to 17.
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Nicholas Batoom
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Dumcan Robison
Salary decreased from 9 to 8.
PJ Washinton
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Steal increased from 3 to 9.
Removed passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Added passive Trait: Will Challenger.
Jash Jakson
Swapped second and third skill.
Deandrre Aytton
Salary decreased from 29 to 28.
Added passive Aura: Opposing team has Buff Duration Down.
Jon Woall
Salary decreased from 17 to 15.
Jamez Wizeman
Salary decreased from 7 to 6.
Erric Gordn
Salary increased from 9 to 10.
Jorrdan Pool
Salary decreased from 15 to 13.
Daivid Nwaba
Salary increased from 3 to 5.
Alpren Sengoon
Salary increased from 8 to 9.
DeAndrre Jordn
Salary decreased from 10 to 8.
Removed passive Trait: Teamwork.
Added passive Trait: Speed Blocker.
Kevvin Portr
Salary decreased from 10 to 9.
Codie Martn
Salary increased from 8 to 9.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
KJ Martn
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Added passive Trait: {Strength Blocker.
Jay'Sean Taete
Salary increased from 3 to 5.
Replaced third skill with Fast Pace Shooting.
Grand Williamz
Salary increased from 6 to 8.
Klint Kapela
Salary increased from 14 to 15.
Onyeca Okongwoo
Salary increased from 11 to 12.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Tray Yung
Salary decreased from 35 to 31.
Jaylen Grinn
Salary increased from 17 to 19.
Marccus Smarrt
Increased cooldown for Hack-N-Slash from 1 to 2.
Kelliy Oubrre
Salary increased from 11 to 12.
Ishmal Smit
Salary decreased from 8 to 7.
Stamina reduced from 72 to 65.
Jeff Grinn
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
AyJay Griffen
Salary decreased from 4 to 3.
Jaredd Coulver
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Benn Simonz
Salary increased from 28 to 29.
Steth Curi
Salary decreased from 15 to 3.
Rarity reduced from Epic to Rare.
Reduced shot count from first skill from 5 to 4. Increased pass count from second skill from 3 to 4.
Removed passive Substitute In: Get FULL TURN METER (once per match).
Roys Oniale
Removed passive Team Activate: Switch position with a DOMINATED teammate when they activate.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Added passive Substitute In: Get FULL TURN METER (once per match).
Yoda Wantanabe
Salary increased from 7 to 10.
Removed passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Added passive Trait: Will Challenger.
Malcom Bragdon
Salary increased from 15 to 18.
Derik Whide
Salary increased from 15 to 16.
Mondu Kabegele
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Lucke Cornet
Removed passives Exploit Skill: Get Stopper and Trait: Skill Blocker.
Added passives Trait: Speed Challenger and Trait: Speed Blocker.
Sham Hauzer
Swapped second and third skill.
Denis Smits
Salary increased from 9 to 10.
Swapped second and third skill.
Kay Jonez
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Marco Williamz
Salary increased from 4 to 5.
Removed passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.
Jaitee Torr
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Ketavius Calmwell-Pape
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Bonez Hylanb
Salary decreased from 11 to 10.
Kristian Brawn
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Mau Hartles
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Hasan Whideside
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Defense reduced from 61 to 53.
Duait Howart
Salary decreased from 3 to 2.
Stan Jonson
Swapped second and third skill.
Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting.
Deejay Wildsun
Replaced second skill with Fast Pace Shooting - 3 shot count.
Reduced cooldown on Exploit Lack of will from 2 to 1.
Toni Sneail
Replaced third skill with Fast Pace Shooting. Cooldown 1.
Alonzo McKinney
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
JayDee Davidson
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Swapped second and third skill.
Brawno Cubloco
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Pat Baldween Jr
Removed passives Exploit Speed: Get Stopper and Trait: Skill Blocker.
Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.
Jabarey Smits
Salary reduced from 11 to 10.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Gariston Matews
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Tare Easton
Salary increased from 9 to 11.
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Osman Garuda
Salary increased from 3 to 5.
Boby Marianovic
Salary increased from 4 to 5.
Dashen Knix
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Normand Pavell
Salary increased from 13 to 14.
Removed pssive Aura: WILL teammates have Reliable.
Added passivee Trait: Mindful and Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Roberto Convicton
Salary increased from 10 to 11.
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Mozes Braun
Removed passives Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Added passive Trait: Strength Challenger.
Jazon Preeston
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Math Rhyan
Replaced third skill with Off Turnover Shooting.
Pat Beverly
Salary increased from 14 to 17.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Lommie Walkr
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Tray Braun
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Damien Jonez
Salary decreased from 6 to 5.
Austine Riaves
Defense increased from 41 to 62.
Omar Yurseven
Salary increased from 3 to 5.
Nicola Iovik
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Joey Igles
Salary decreased from 9 to 8.
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Marshon Bouchamp
Swapped second and third skills.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Sion Willimsun
Salary decreased from 36 to 31.
Decreased shot count of Full Contact Drive from 5 to 4.
Increased shot count of Preserve Energy from 3 to 4.
Brando Imgram
Salary increased from 27 to 28.
Ceejay Maccolum
Salary decreased from 20 to 17.
Davonte Grapham
Salary decreased from 12 to 9.
Herbal Jonez
Salary increased from 11 to 13.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Landry Nancze Jr
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Gareth Tenple
Salary decreased from 8 to 7.
Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting. Shot count 4. Cooldown 1.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Willi Hermangomes
Salary decreased from 9 to 8.
Jakson Hays
Salary increased from 8 to 9.
Tray Morphy
Salary increased from 7 to 8.
Nadji Mareshall
Salary increased from 5 to 7.
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Dayson Danielz
Salary increased from 5 to 6.
Removed passive Trait: Strength Blocker.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Kirac Luis
Salary decreased from 3 to 2.
Irsh Wainride
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Torry Greg
Salary decreased from 9 to 8.
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Jojh Ogogie
Salary increased from 6 to 7.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Saban Li
Salary decreased from 5 to 4.
Dejonte Murrei
Salary decreased from 30 to 27.
Replaced second skill with Fast Pace Shooting.
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Isayah Hartandstein
Salary decreased from 13 to 8.
Camm Redish
Added passive Exploit Will: Get Stopper.
Iulius Randl
Salary decreased from 26 to 25.
Arjay Bartett
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Jaylen Brawnson
Salary decreased from 18 to 16.
Dedrick Roze
Salary increased from 16 to 17.
Ewan Furnier
Salary decreased from 12 to 10.
Removed passive Trait: Open.
Added passive Aura: SKILL teammates have Creative.
Emanuel Quigley
Salary increased from 8 to 9.
Replaced third skill with Stretched Field Shooting.
Qoentin Grimez
Salary increased from 7 to 9.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Svito Mihailiuk
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Jerico Zimmz
Salary increased from 2 to 3.
Dja Morand
Salary increased from 33 to 34.
Defense reduced from 48 to 40.
Jarem Jacksun Jr
Salary decreased from 19 to 18.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Dilion Brucks
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Brandom Clark
Salary increased from 16 to 18.
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Javier Tirrman
Salary decreased from 7 to 6.
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Stevie Adamz
Salary decreased from 14 to 13.
Zair Williamz
Added passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Sancti Aldbana
Removed passive Exploit Speed: Get Stopper.
Added passive Trait: Speed Challenger.
Dan Grin
Salary increased from 6 to 8.
Replaced second skill with Stretched Field Shooting.
Added passive Exploit Skill: Get Stopper.
Jon Konkar
Salary increased from 6 to 7.
Dawid Rounddy
Added passive Exploit Strength: Get Stopper.
Jacke LaLavia
Salary increased from 3 to 4.
Thank you and good luck!
