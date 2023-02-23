- Removed ability for male teen to wear Valentine clothes
- Fixed rose positions on characters in game
- Preventative measures to stop hackers from donating negative tickets
Labyrinthine update for 23 February 2023
Small Patch to fix some minor issues
