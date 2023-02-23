 Skip to content

Labyrinthine update for 23 February 2023

Small Patch to fix some minor issues

  • Removed ability for male teen to wear Valentine clothes
  • Fixed rose positions on characters in game
  • Preventative measures to stop hackers from donating negative tickets

Labyrinthine Content Depot 1302241
