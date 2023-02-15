Update, Version 20230215

English

[Faith]Most of the non-atheism beliefs now grant "pray" skills to their followers for free so that learning this skill from other sources may no longer be necessary.

[Faith]The tenet "The Prephecy of The Black Sun" now grants +25% fear resistance.

[Lost in the Sand]Added a short animation when traversing the portal in the Branched Ancient Tomb. (I am still working on the content for the other side. Thus, actually getting through the portal is not achievable right now.)

[Cooking]New recipe: Fish & Chips (Fish + Potato + Oil with a cooking device that can heat.)

简体中文

【信仰】大部分的非无神论信仰现在自动提供祈祷技能，一般来说无需再从其它的来源去学习这个技能。

【信仰】信条：【黑日的预言】现在提供25%的恐惧抗性。

【迷失于沙粒中】加入了穿越被闯入的古墓中的传送门时的动画。（传送门的另外一边还在施工中。所以目前还无法抵达。）

【料理】新的菜肴：炸鱼薯条（鱼+土豆+油，以及一个能加热的厨具。）