2-15 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Optimize the interface of the carriage station and increase the display storage capacity

Optimization Traditional Chinese, resident name, surname first, first name after

Optimization Periodically check whether there is any error in the statistics of the number of current occupational workers and the upper limit of the number of occupations in the work assignment, and try to correct it

Optimize Crab Pots and Beehives to increase the attribute copy function, which can copy the copy of the upper limit of the occupation

BUG Modify the upper limit of the number of workers in the facility, and then dismantle the facility, resulting in an error (or even a negative number) in the total number of workers

BUG Abandoned mineshaft still occupies the ground after backfilling

Optimize the lack of horses at the carriage station, add the description of the source of the horse

Optimize the Power of Faith "God's Gift" to be prohibited from being placed in unbuilt large boxes

Optimize the carriage to prohibit interaction with uncompleted boxes

Optimize the carriage line is blocked, the carriage station will display a prompt icon

BUG Dig a canal directly on the road, the red road sign will not disappear