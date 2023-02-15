Optimize the interface of the carriage station and increase the display storage capacity
Optimization Traditional Chinese, resident name, surname first, first name after
Optimization Periodically check whether there is any error in the statistics of the number of current occupational workers and the upper limit of the number of occupations in the work assignment, and try to correct it
Optimize Crab Pots and Beehives to increase the attribute copy function, which can copy the copy of the upper limit of the occupation
BUG Modify the upper limit of the number of workers in the facility, and then dismantle the facility, resulting in an error (or even a negative number) in the total number of workers
BUG Abandoned mineshaft still occupies the ground after backfilling
Optimize the lack of horses at the carriage station, add the description of the source of the horse
Optimize the Power of Faith "God's Gift" to be prohibited from being placed in unbuilt large boxes
Optimize the carriage to prohibit interaction with uncompleted boxes
Optimize the carriage line is blocked, the carriage station will display a prompt icon
BUG Dig a canal directly on the road, the red road sign will not disappear
领地：种田与征战 update for 15 February 2023
2-15 Bug fixes and experience optimization
