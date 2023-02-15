SpaceBourne2: Launching into Early Access

Greetings Pilots and Commanders,

The countdown to the early access launch of SpaceBourne2 is just 2 days away! After approximately 3 years of game design, and with the support and dedication of countless players who have spent hundreds of hours playing the same game over and over, I am grateful to announce that we are finally ready to take off.

From Friday onward, we will embark on a new adventure, working closely with our Early Access players to create something even better. We believe that together, with the feedback and contributions of our community, we can achieve great things and take our game to new heights.

Get ready to join us on this journey into space, and let's make SpaceBourne2 the best it can be!