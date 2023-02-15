- The action library file has been updated and 5 new actions have been added. Including attack, defense, running, using props and being hit.
- The walking action template used by the RpgMaker engine has been added.
Px2d update for 15 February 2023
Px2d v1.1.4.1 Update Log
