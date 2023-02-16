 Skip to content

Undead Horde 2: Necropolis update for 16 February 2023

Minor Patch

Version 0.9.4 is bringing a bunch of bug fixes, with a few other tweaks and improvements, while we work on getting NG+ ready for you.

Change log follows:

  • Fixed sound engine bugs
  • Fixed minimap bug
  • Improved Burn affix
  • Reading some settings sooner, to enable custom cursor on start up
  • Fixed stash scroll buttons offset
  • Fixed settings updating in-game
  • Fixed locked chest calling itself a gate
  • Showing gained mana with text particle, like gold
  • Leveling enemy poisons etc in Necrodome
  • Fixed units spawning off ground when coming from teleport in desert level
  • Fixed a path to secret getting units stuck in Outskirts
  • Other path finding grid tweaks
  • Fixed modifiers init bug
  • Keyboard navigating revive wheel: scroll shortest distance
  • Added player hit wobble shading to stone barracks
  • Updated minimap icon for Elven Crystals, Cauldrons and Orc totems
  • Fixed Gambit getting pushed by horde
  • Hiding tutorial level text floaters when not relevant
  • Removed erroneous invisible blocker in citadel dungeon
  • Removed bone nova icon from Staff of Necromancy
  • Fixed timing of some necrospeaks
  • Text tweaks

