Minor Patch

Version 0.9.4 is bringing a bunch of bug fixes, with a few other tweaks and improvements, while we work on getting NG+ ready for you.
Change log follows:
- Fixed sound engine bugs
- Fixed minimap bug
- Improved Burn affix
- Reading some settings sooner, to enable custom cursor on start up
- Fixed stash scroll buttons offset
- Fixed settings updating in-game
- Fixed locked chest calling itself a gate
- Showing gained mana with text particle, like gold
- Leveling enemy poisons etc in Necrodome
- Fixed units spawning off ground when coming from teleport in desert level
- Fixed a path to secret getting units stuck in Outskirts
- Other path finding grid tweaks
- Fixed modifiers init bug
- Keyboard navigating revive wheel: scroll shortest distance
- Added player hit wobble shading to stone barracks
- Updated minimap icon for Elven Crystals, Cauldrons and Orc totems
- Fixed Gambit getting pushed by horde
- Hiding tutorial level text floaters when not relevant
- Removed erroneous invisible blocker in citadel dungeon
- Removed bone nova icon from Staff of Necromancy
- Fixed timing of some necrospeaks
- Text tweaks
Changed files in this update