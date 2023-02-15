 Skip to content

Farsiders Playtest update for 15 February 2023

0.2.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Add more checkpoints
  • Adjust boss difficulty
    Bug
  • Missing unequip button input
  • Duplicated actor may be created when defeated
  • Cannot return to menu in certain maps
    Aesthetic
  • Update Daybreak Summit lighting settings
  • Update Soulscreek props

