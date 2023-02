This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Among other things, the "Polar Lights" update includes a new PvP map called "Volcano". It's a 2-level map for battles in the "Encounter" battles. The location is an area that was once a scientific station that survived a volcanic eruption. It now serves as a place where Hyperboreans dispose of old submarines and other equipment for their needs.



For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: