 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unmatched: Digital Edition update for 16 February 2023

Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.6.0 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10558299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fully translated Unmatched: Digital Edition into Japanese, Korean, and Polish!

That's right! As of today, you can enjoy Unmatched: Digital Edition in three new languages - Japanese, Korean, and Polish! We won't stop on just the base game - these languages will be with us through all DLCs as well! Exciting isn't it? 🔥

That's not all! We have also made the following changes by releasing the 0.6.0 update!

[Fix] Cards in the Info About Hero section refresh now correctly during combat!

Skin selection screen.

Additionally, last week we released a set of basic skins for Unmatched: Digital Edition! It totally changed the hero selection screen! Now you can choose your favorite skin while picking up a hero for your current match! We highly encourage you to give us feedback on this screen by commenting on Steam, Facebook, Discord, or simply by contacting us via email at contact@acram.eu! :) We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Curious about the DLC release plan? Please read this article below!


https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1677980/view/3677786186798129769

Changed files in this update

Depot 1677981
  • Loading history…
Depot 1677982
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link