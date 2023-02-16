Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.6.0 is here!

We have fully translated Unmatched: Digital Edition into Japanese, Korean, and Polish!

That's right! As of today, you can enjoy Unmatched: Digital Edition in three new languages - Japanese, Korean, and Polish! We won't stop on just the base game - these languages will be with us through all DLCs as well! Exciting isn't it? 🔥

[Fix] Cards in the Info About Hero section refresh now correctly during combat!

Skin selection screen.

Additionally, last week we released a set of basic skins for Unmatched: Digital Edition! It totally changed the hero selection screen! Now you can choose your favorite skin while picking up a hero for your current match! We highly encourage you to give us feedback on this screen by commenting on Steam, Facebook, Discord, or simply by contacting us via email at contact@acram.eu! :) We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Curious about the DLC release plan? Please read this article below!



https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1677980/view/3677786186798129769