 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

蜀山：初章 update for 15 February 2023

2.15开服公告

Share · View all patches · Build 10558275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

开服通知：
各位亲爱的道友，现在服务器已经更新完毕，大家现在可以继续愉快的游戏啦！所有道友从原本登陆服务器进入游戏即可。

维护礼包：
1、（绑定的）灵魄石*50

《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023年2月16日

Changed files in this update

Depot 1461811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link