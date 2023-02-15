 Skip to content

Reshaping Mars update for 15 February 2023

【Game Hotfix】The capacity of the Transport aircraft has been increased, etc.

Build 10558229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings~ the main contents of the patches in these two days:

Gameplay
  • Photovoltaic Array power generation increased from 800kW to 1200kW
  • Transporter capacity increased from 2000 to 6000.
  • A high-efficiency solar panel is added to the Transporter, which will restore power at a rate of up to 800kW per hour in sunlight.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue where units across regions would not be repaired.
  • Fixed the problem that supply van across regions would not be loaded with any items.
UI improvement
  • In the new game selection UI, add pictures for each game mode and change to a more obvious layout.
Hardware compatible
  • When the planetary dust storm effect cannot be created normally, a lower level effect will be used instead.
  • When the graphics card does not support the atmospheric scattering effect, make a compatible effect instead of failing to start the game.

I am working on the optimization of transportation and logistics, looking forward to seeing you soon.
Wish you a happy game~

