【Game Hotfix】The capacity of the Transport aircraft has been increased, etc.

Greetings~ the main contents of the patches in these two days:
Gameplay
- Photovoltaic Array power generation increased from 800kW to 1200kW
- Transporter capacity increased from 2000 to 6000.
- A high-efficiency solar panel is added to the Transporter, which will restore power at a rate of up to 800kW per hour in sunlight.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where units across regions would not be repaired.
- Fixed the problem that supply van across regions would not be loaded with any items.
UI improvement
- In the new game selection UI, add pictures for each game mode and change to a more obvious layout.
Hardware compatible
- When the planetary dust storm effect cannot be created normally, a lower level effect will be used instead.
- When the graphics card does not support the atmospheric scattering effect, make a compatible effect instead of failing to start the game.
I am working on the optimization of transportation and logistics, looking forward to seeing you soon.
Wish you a happy game~
