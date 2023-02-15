【Game Hotfix】The capacity of the Transport aircraft has been increased, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 10558229 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings~ the main contents of the patches in these two days:

Gameplay

Photovoltaic Array power generation increased from 800kW to 1200kW

Transporter capacity increased from 2000 to 6000.

A high-efficiency solar panel is added to the Transporter, which will restore power at a rate of up to 800kW per hour in sunlight.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where units across regions would not be repaired.

Fixed the problem that supply van across regions would not be loaded with any items.

UI improvement

In the new game selection UI, add pictures for each game mode and change to a more obvious layout.

Hardware compatible

When the planetary dust storm effect cannot be created normally, a lower level effect will be used instead.

When the graphics card does not support the atmospheric scattering effect, make a compatible effect instead of failing to start the game.

I am working on the optimization of transportation and logistics, looking forward to seeing you soon.

Wish you a happy game~