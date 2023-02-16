Gloam v0.29

In this update, we mainly focused on game balance and some behind the scenes network changes.
Gameplay
- Balancing: We made a few changes to balancing that aims to incentivize players to split up and go roaming around the map to collect flames and meet different players, rather than to bunch up into pairs and constantly battle.
- We increased the player invincibility time so that you can more easily escape from another player after a battle.
- Fireplaces now give you a much larger bonus to your life-flame.
- Winning or losing a battle now has a more radical influence to your life-flame.
Features
- We added the character skins from the PC version into the Android version as in-app purchases. So that people who enjoy the free version can still support us.
- We re-worked our game lobby system, which now uses the Unity services.
Quality of life changes
- We added a graphical quality selector to Android so that lower end phones can enjoy the game without as many crashes and overheating.
- Optimized Android texture sizes to make the overall app size smaller.
- Some general UI improvements (However, the customization screen still needs some work).
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the whole map could be frozen over in the end game.
Changed files in this update