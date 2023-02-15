Update V1.1.3 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

First of all, a big thanks to all of you who’ve played Scarlet Maiden! The Early Access launch has gone smoothly and we’re so happy to hear that so many of you have enjoyed the game. We’ve been reading all the feedback we have received, and we’ve been working hard to start adding the desired features to the game. So, here’s what we have for you in this new update!

Gallery

By far the most requested feature has been the gallery. So here it is! Each sexual encounter you stumble upon during gameplay will now be unlocked in the gallery, which can be accessed from the game’s main menu and in game menus. All lewd animations can be viewed in the gallery once they’ve been unlocked. And more content for the gallery will also be coming in future updates!

The sexual encounters with regular enemies only happen every now and then, so to help you out, we have a new spell! The Arcane Submission spell will trigger the submission from enemies, so you’ll have an easier time having your way with them. This spell can be found in each area of the game.

Balancing

Fire Shield Spell Base damage reduced from 35 to 25 Projectiles maximum hit count before despawning reduced from 5 to 4

Ice Barrier Spell Base damage reduced from 30 to 20 Projectiles maximum hit count before despawning reduced from 5 to 3

Arcane Explosion Spell Base damage reduced to 40



Bug Fixes

Resolution options do not show correctly in Screen Settings menu (font issue).

Some strings are too long in Main Menu (Russian locale).

Some Elite enemies misses attack detection when player is crouching.

Other Changes

Double jump enabled when jumping off from chains.

Keyboard remapping UI localized for all supported languages.

Added error handling for corrupted save files in the Start Game menu.

Added tutorial signs for Pause Menu and Map Menu to the tutorial room.

Room adjustments.

Collision damage removed from Orc Axe Thrower when she throws an axe.

That’s all for now, and we hope you enjoy the new gallery feature! We are working on a bigger content update which will add a new world, a boss, enemies, weapons, items, and other features based on your requests. The next update will hopefully be ready in a few weeks, so we’ll see you soon!

Otterside Games