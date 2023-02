Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The Tamers event has started.

The Valentine's Day event has started.

The "Defender's Day" event has started.

Fixed the "duration" suffix on some abilities.

All classes have had their ability upgrades reset reset.

The 28th season of the PvP Arena has started.

The 14th season of the Furious Arena has started.

The 3rd season of the Altar Defense Arena has started.

We wish you a pleasant game!