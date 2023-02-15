Beta v 1.0.2.16

We've been having some hardware difficulties over the past couple weeks slowing things down, my apologies for that. There are still some small bugs to work out in the new dungeon generation methods introduced in this patch, but there is also a number of fixes and upgrades so I wanted to go ahead and push things out as they come.

Most notably the escape button when used to close the main in-game interface was also opening the escape menu in the upper right which blocks movement and action input. This was causing a number of people to think their controls had stopped working, not noticing the menu was open. This has been fixed so that escape will only open the menu when there are no other windows open.

We've also added a number of new small encounters throughout the world. Previously there were only the monoliths with stone elemental guards. Now there are imp rifts, goblin totems, treasure caches, abandoned goods, and shrines, as well as the monoliths. Still some tweaking going on with the spawn rates and overall multiplayer performance of these.

I also wanted to mention that work on full controller support was started a little while ago. I know there were quite a few people that had confused my talking about the "player controller" with controller support. It's been on the todo list forever, and though I'm not a controller player myself, I'm excited to see not only how it is received, but also what kind of new opportunities that may open for us down the road.

v 1.0.2.16 2023.02.15

Added 4 new small encounters. Goblin totems, Buried Treasure (several varieties), Abandoned Goods, and Imp Rifts.

Added shrines that can grant temporary buffs

Fixed new storehouses data not properly transferring to clients in MP

Fixed a number of MP specific problems with beta 1.0.2.15

v 1.0.2.15 2023.02.08

Upgraded dungeon generation to a wave function collapse method

Now automatically combining meshes in dungeons to improve performance

Disabled the menu opening when hitting escape while another window is open

Fixed a dungeon trap visual bug

Fixed town storehouse errors with special resources

Fixed an error in target acquisition method

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]