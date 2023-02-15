 Skip to content

Infinite Tao update for 15 February 2023

【0215】Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduce the difficulty of the first level.
  • The map no longer shows the spirit stones after 7 usurped Destiny Talismans.
  • Try to optimize the late lag problem.
  • [Heart Art] probability increased in Infinite mode,
  • Some English translation optimization, Thanks to Aechylos, Gnodab, themazingness and other players for their feedback.

