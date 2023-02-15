- Reduce the difficulty of the first level.
- The map no longer shows the spirit stones after 7 usurped Destiny Talismans.
- Try to optimize the late lag problem.
- [Heart Art] probability increased in Infinite mode,
- Some English translation optimization, Thanks to Aechylos, Gnodab, themazingness and other players for their feedback.
Infinite Tao update for 15 February 2023
【0215】Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
