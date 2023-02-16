⚔️ WARLANDER PATCH 1.1.1.950 ⚔️

Share · View all patches · Build 10557753 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Warlander!

We've released a patch with an update to the matchmaking system as well as SAC update 1.10.0 and various bug fixes.

MATCHMAKING & GAMEPLAY

Improvements to the matchmaking system have been made to improve the overall game quality.

SENTRY ANTI CHEAT

Added 'Open Log Folder' button in the error UI.

Various improvements to SAC.

BUG FIXES

Fixed several bugs related to some skills.

Various text fixes.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:

❤️ Steam Discussions

💙 Discord

💜 Twitch

💛 Twitter

💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/