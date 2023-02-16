 Skip to content

Warlander update for 16 February 2023

⚔️ WARLANDER PATCH 1.1.1.950 ⚔️

Build 10557753

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Warlander!

We've released a patch with an update to the matchmaking system as well as SAC update 1.10.0 and various bug fixes.

MATCHMAKING & GAMEPLAY

Improvements to the matchmaking system have been made to improve the overall game quality.

SENTRY ANTI CHEAT

Added 'Open Log Folder' button in the error UI.
Various improvements to SAC.

BUG FIXES

Fixed several bugs related to some skills.
Various text fixes.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/

