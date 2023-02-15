Hey,

We are very happy about the reception of U9 so far!

A couple fixes are arriving for today:

Major Fixes

Fixed Ammo Regen not working while firing (Heavy gunner)

Fixed Ball Defender spawning in the first map

Fixed Healing service giving too much healing and not vanishing

Fixed Actions which only get power upgrades (Target laser) not working on upgrade

Fixed Rocketeer kit perk only working out of combat

perk only working out of combat Fixed Gunner Armorer kit regaining only 2 charges instead of 3

regaining only 2 charges instead of 3 Fixed Defensive measures not giving 500 shield

measures not giving 500 shield Fixed Sniper Scouting kit only giving charges cooldown reduction but not normal cooldown

only giving charges cooldown reduction but not normal cooldown Fixed varied missing references

Fixed a coop boss targeting issue

Varied other smaller fixes

Changes:

You now get credits for enemies killed within 25m

Reduced damage of enemy Chrono Orbital Recon laser weapon

Tear gas stagger now happens within 0.25s so its now 100% safe to dash into tear gas

Recon Sniper + 150 Shield (Sniper was too vulnerable)

Eliminator + 150 Shield, - 250 HP (This makes it harder to take damage and lose contracts)

Eliminator no longer gains credits on eraser kill, Contract credits doubled

Other:

Store Page images have been updated.

Known issue: Bug reporting is not working, report on discord or steam forums

Up next is U10 with Focus on enemies, special squads, mid and end game progression.

We expect the next patch in around 4-6 weeks.

Have fun!