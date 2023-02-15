 Skip to content

SYNTHETIK 2 update for 15 February 2023

U9 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

We are very happy about the reception of U9 so far!
A couple fixes are arriving for today:

Major Fixes
  • Fixed Ammo Regen not working while firing (Heavy gunner)
  • Fixed Ball Defender spawning in the first map
  • Fixed Healing service giving too much healing and not vanishing
  • Fixed Actions which only get power upgrades (Target laser) not working on upgrade
  • Fixed Rocketeer kit perk only working out of combat
  • Fixed Gunner Armorer kit regaining only 2 charges instead of 3
  • Fixed Defensive measures not giving 500 shield
  • Fixed Sniper Scouting kit only giving charges cooldown reduction but not normal cooldown
  • Fixed varied missing references
  • Fixed a coop boss targeting issue
  • Varied other smaller fixes
Changes:
  • You now get credits for enemies killed within 25m
  • Reduced damage of enemy Chrono Orbital Recon laser weapon
  • Tear gas stagger now happens within 0.25s so its now 100% safe to dash into tear gas
  • Recon Sniper + 150 Shield (Sniper was too vulnerable)
  • Eliminator + 150 Shield, - 250 HP (This makes it harder to take damage and lose contracts)
  • Eliminator no longer gains credits on eraser kill, Contract credits doubled
Other:
  • Store Page images have been updated.
  • Known issue: Bug reporting is not working, report on discord or steam forums

FULL U9 Patchnotes:

Up next is U10 with Focus on enemies, special squads, mid and end game progression.
We expect the next patch in around 4-6 weeks.

Have fun!

