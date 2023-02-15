Update 0.1.4.10 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! Today's patch is focused on Auto Save and Quality of Life Improvements! This covers a few issues people have had over the past few weeks as well as the implementation of an Autosave feature (currently set to 25 mins).

Please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.

Content:

Auto Save (every 25 minutes).

Bug fixes:

Fix for Oil Wells not being built.

Exploration Subs no longer getting stuck during an expedition.

Fix for tunnel connection causing crew not be assigned.

Fix for light towers so they're not attacked when UV mode is active.

Misc: