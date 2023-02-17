Greetings. Below you will find the update 0.8.13 details.

* A new puzzle sub-event is added to chapter 3. The Rings of Celyus are available in the Etheros Path near Val Réal's city gates after you spend your first night in the Dragon capital. This Puzzle will offer you the Orvysian Royal weapons pack.



Image Subject: Rings of Celyus sub-event reward.



Image Subject: Rings of Celyus sub-event location

*** Dialogue speed options are added to the NPCs and sub-events conversations. You can switch between x1, x2, x3, and x4 as a max speed.

VFX added to the platform machines on Hexagon Five's first floor to help you spot them easily.

Added teleport pods to the Dragon Towers to help you return to the central tower without walking back from each ritual stone.

1440p resolution added to the Graphic Options and the Shaders Quality option is updated.

Player movement bug is fixed.

Shader smoothing and optimization in open landscape areas.**

I hope that this update will bring you at least a few improvements while exploring and progressing through the world of the Alder Forge.

Thank you once again for your continued support and feedback for this world, characters, and story.

Kind Regards,

Zine. E. Falouti