Version 0.5.6 Update

New:
- The Weapon Smith and her first quest.
- Wolf Event and Hunting Theme.
- The Innkeeper and the Black Knight.
- Experience Bar in the Skill Menu.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where Conniving/Oppressive wouldn't show their descriptions in the Skill Tree.
- Fixed a bug where bullets in combat could softlock the game in some cases.
- Fixed a bug where the Old Man sometimes got a bit... confused about the Chapel.
- Fixed a bug that could let the Soulstone Heartbeat SFX continue forever if you exited the popup using escape.
- Fixed a bug where the '!' for the Potion Maker's quest appeared too early.
- Fixed a bug where the description could stay on screen forever if the mouse left the window early.
- Fixed a bug where, if you died in the Heavenly Plains, you'd find yourself in the Misted Harbor again.
- Fixed a bug where the beginning of music tracks wouldn't adjust based on music volume.
- Fixed a bug with Rulebreaker's effect undoing itself in rare cases.
Misc:
- Sanity Effects no longer persist into the Title Screen, that felt a bit too intrusive.
- Selling Items shows the Gold value in the description.
- Skills should no longer be accidentally clicked when dragging the skill tree around.
- Potion Shop now notifies you when the new potions are ready.
- The Stepping Stones now notify you when you've collected a new stone.
- Berserker Potion no longer erroneously says it doubles Agility in its description.
- Modifiers that reduce stats by a percentage now have a '%' symbol added in their description.
- Modifiers with 1 turn left now say "1 turn left" instead of "1 turns left" in their description.
- Improved the Dark Egg New Game Images slightly.
- Fixed typos.
Changed files in this update