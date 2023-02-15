 Skip to content

Dark Egg update for 15 February 2023

Version 0.5.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10557051

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New:
  • The Weapon Smith and her first quest.
  • Wolf Event and Hunting Theme.
  • The Innkeeper and the Black Knight.
  • Experience Bar in the Skill Menu.
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a bug where Conniving/Oppressive wouldn't show their descriptions in the Skill Tree.
  • Fixed a bug where bullets in combat could softlock the game in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug where the Old Man sometimes got a bit... confused about the Chapel.
  • Fixed a bug that could let the Soulstone Heartbeat SFX continue forever if you exited the popup using escape.
  • Fixed a bug where the '!' for the Potion Maker's quest appeared too early.
  • Fixed a bug where the description could stay on screen forever if the mouse left the window early.
  • Fixed a bug where, if you died in the Heavenly Plains, you'd find yourself in the Misted Harbor again.
  • Fixed a bug where the beginning of music tracks wouldn't adjust based on music volume.
  • Fixed a bug with Rulebreaker's effect undoing itself in rare cases.
Misc:
  • Sanity Effects no longer persist into the Title Screen, that felt a bit too intrusive.
  • Selling Items shows the Gold value in the description.
  • Skills should no longer be accidentally clicked when dragging the skill tree around.
  • Potion Shop now notifies you when the new potions are ready.
  • The Stepping Stones now notify you when you've collected a new stone.
  • Berserker Potion no longer erroneously says it doubles Agility in its description.
  • Modifiers that reduce stats by a percentage now have a '%' symbol added in their description.
  • Modifiers with 1 turn left now say "1 turn left" instead of "1 turns left" in their description.
  • Improved the Dark Egg New Game Images slightly.
  • Fixed typos.

