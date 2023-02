Share · View all patches · Build 10557041 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 11:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Bugs and difficulty level were adjusted.

*Bugs adjustment

・Added some enemy effects and displayed the position of the attack warning.

・Adjustment of burst effect which was hard to see the cube.

・Other minor bug fixes

*Adjustment of difficulty level

・When enemies appear by generators, the priority of nearby generators is reduced.