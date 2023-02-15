埼京線･川越線DLC いよいよリリース日決定！

Thank you for playing JR East Train Simulator!
Thank you for your patience. We are pleased to announce the Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line DLC release date.
Release date: February 21, 2023 (Tuesday)
Please note that this is subject to change for certain reasons.
Appeal Points
- Rapid operation (passing stations)!
- You can experience driving with ATACS (security equipment)!
About the lines
The Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line are one of the major commuter lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area, running from Osaki Station to Kawagoe Station via Omiya Station.
The security devices are ATS-P between Osaki and Ikebukuro Stations, ATACS between Ikebukuro and Omiya Stations, and ATS-P between Omiya and Kawagoe Stations.
Notice the switching of security devices at Ikebukuro and Omiya Stations!
The first half of the train runs through an office area in central Tokyo, the middle part through a bed town, and the latter half through a rural landscape with fields.
Route Information
- Section: Saikyo Line/Kawagoe Line Osaki→Kawagoe Down
- Total length: 53.0 km
- Number of stations: 20
- Security equipment: ATS-P/ATACS
Train Information
- Train number：1349F
- Type/Destination: Rapid to Kawagoe
- Type of train: Series E233-7000 10 cars
In conjunction with the release of the information, the store page has been opened today, so please take a look.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2260870/JR____E2337000/?beta=0
Please look forward to the release date!
