埼京線･川越線DLC いよいよリリース日決定！

Thank you for playing JR East Train Simulator!

Thank you for your patience. We are pleased to announce the Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line DLC release date.

Please note that this is subject to change for certain reasons.

Appeal Points

Rapid operation (passing stations)!

You can experience driving with ATACS (security equipment)!

About the lines

The Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line are one of the major commuter lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area, running from Osaki Station to Kawagoe Station via Omiya Station.

The security devices are ATS-P between Osaki and Ikebukuro Stations, ATACS between Ikebukuro and Omiya Stations, and ATS-P between Omiya and Kawagoe Stations.

Notice the switching of security devices at Ikebukuro and Omiya Stations!

The first half of the train runs through an office area in central Tokyo, the middle part through a bed town, and the latter half through a rural landscape with fields.

Route Information

Section: Saikyo Line/Kawagoe Line Osaki→Kawagoe Down

Total length: 53.0 km

Number of stations: 20

Security equipment: ATS-P/ATACS

Train Information

Train number：1349F

Type/Destination: Rapid to Kawagoe

Type of train: Series E233-7000 10 cars

In conjunction with the release of the information, the store page has been opened today, so please take a look.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2260870/JR____E2337000/?beta=0

Please look forward to the release date!