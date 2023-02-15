 Skip to content

Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 15 February 2023

Patch 2/15/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10556896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where joining with a controller in the editor, pressing escape, and then testing could cause a crash
-Fixed up and cleaned up all adventure editor functionality. Only useful for me for now, but will be eventually useful for users
-Fixed a bug introduced in the last patch where the shard acquired sequence could not finish

