-Fixed a bug where joining with a controller in the editor, pressing escape, and then testing could cause a crash
-Fixed up and cleaned up all adventure editor functionality. Only useful for me for now, but will be eventually useful for users
-Fixed a bug introduced in the last patch where the shard acquired sequence could not finish
Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 15 February 2023
Patch 2/15/2023
-Fixed a bug where joining with a controller in the editor, pressing escape, and then testing could cause a crash
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update