【1.0.2Updated】Increase range of pickups of Nameless Hero. Multiple Bug Fixes.

1.Fix the problem that the cooldown is not reduced by 7 seconds of Yin forceual Possession

2.Modify the initial attribute of Nameless Hero to 2 Dexterity and 1 Yang Force, and change the CD of spell and the summon to 130% and increase his range of pickups.

3.Fix the problem that the silver drop rate cannot reach 70% after learning the talent (requires players to reset the talent to learn again).

4.Reduce the performance of Ice Barrage Tier1- Tier5 art light.

5.Reduce the performance of Icicle Chuck Tier1- Tier5 art light.

6.Reduce the size of the smoke of Firework Sendoff and its color saturation (damage range remains unchanged).

7.Remove the rising smoke of The Stationary Dead.

8.Fix errors in summoner animations.

9.Remove the sound effects of Dragon Prince.

10.Fix the problem that the effect of Midas Fountain.

11.Fixed the problem that the boss T-Swift summoning monster skill does not take effect.

12.Fixed the problem that Peachville Champion is not unlocked normally (players need to enter Achievement to unlock after a round of game).

13.Porky will appear as BOSS in Ancient Fields.