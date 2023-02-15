 Skip to content

A-Spec First Assault Playtest update for 15 February 2023

Patch Notes 0.4.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small bug fix for the controller mapping screen.

Fixed

  • Non-functional buttons in the controller mapping screen (i.e. Done, Restore)
  • Added missing borders to buttons in the menu screens (thanks Jarethon)

