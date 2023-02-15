Patch Notes 0.4.1

This is a small bug fix for the controller mapping screen.
Fixed
- Non-functional buttons in the controller mapping screen (i.e. Done, Restore)
- Added missing borders to buttons in the menu screens (thanks Jarethon)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is a small bug fix for the controller mapping screen.
Fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update