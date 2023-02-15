 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Shelter update for 15 February 2023

Patch 1.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10556823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- More fixes for blocking interaction on the upper part of the screen

  • Fixed binding animals to washing stations**
  • Double clicking on a save file should now properly save it instead of loading a game
  • Cats can now be sad while walking
  • Bridles should fit better on horses
  • Fixed implementation of different types of bridles in database
  • Corrected bridle's position while on horse and then dropped down
  • Improved dropping of items despite of colliding with the player
  • Fixed animal statuses panel issue that sometimes happened after dismounting
  • Fixed saddle tooltips
  • Fixed loading of washing machine's blue variant
  • Changed default animal name on the statuses panel to "No animal selected"
  • Updated translations

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link