Patch 1.2.11

**- More fixes for blocking interaction on the upper part of the screen
- Fixed binding animals to washing stations**
- Double clicking on a save file should now properly save it instead of loading a game
- Cats can now be sad while walking
- Bridles should fit better on horses
- Fixed implementation of different types of bridles in database
- Corrected bridle's position while on horse and then dropped down
- Improved dropping of items despite of colliding with the player
- Fixed animal statuses panel issue that sometimes happened after dismounting
- Fixed saddle tooltips
- Fixed loading of washing machine's blue variant
- Changed default animal name on the statuses panel to "No animal selected"
- Updated translations
Changed files in this update