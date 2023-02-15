 Skip to content

依盖之书 book of yog update for 15 February 2023

【Skin Preview】Bloom Under The Moon-Sakura

Asura’s Katana - Karizakura

【Name】: “Asura’s Katana" Sakura
【Gender】: Female
【Race】: Human
【Birthday】: October 19th
【Birthplace】: Far East
【Specific Height/Weight】: 169cm/54kg
【Specialties】: Sword Kata, Painting, Unique Exotic spells
【Favorite things】: Cuddly Dolls, Tobacco, Sakura
【Detested Things】: Shackles, Slaves, Fire
······································································
“Dean Christina, I hope you can look after Sakura, she came from the Far East. This meant she had to cross turbulent seas, lands rife with war and unknown toils in order to get here. There’s no other who has been through remotely what she has or can even imagine what she experienced. Beasts can often sense the latent hostility and power one has, and I can tell you right now. She is not like her namesake, but a restless storm waiting to be unleashed."
——Head of the “Stormravens" Ophelia

Changed depots in overseastest branch

依盖之书 Beta Test x64 Depot 1097435
依盖之书 Development x64 Depot 1097436
