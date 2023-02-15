Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.5.2.4

GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Quality of Life:
- Improved loading of lights when moving through the world: If a light is not ready to render (waiting in the shadow update queue), an economic alternative will be used until it is. This significantly reduces popping when loading many lights at the edges of the screen.
- Improved the light optimization system: In previous versions of the game, lights would selectively turn off when there were too many in a small area. Now, a very economic alternative way of rendering lights is used instead and the Light Quality graphics setting determines how many “real” lights are allowed. When setting Light Quality to Low, almost all lights are replaced with the economic alternative which can lead to a significant performance boost.
Art and Animation
- Modified the tone mapping used in the game, resulting in better colors for pixels with very intense lighting.
- Tweaked the bloom threshold value, resulting in overall less hazy visuals when bloom is enabled.
- Improved ceiling hole/light edges.
- Updated hairstyle #6 and #8, cleaned up stray pixels.
- Improved Firefly visuals (less flickering)
- Updated Flower Crown to display the player’s full hairstyle.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed missing emissiveness on Lava Chests.
- Updated the Japanese translation for the Chef’s Jacket.
- Fix sorting order issues of the different character parts.
- Fixed Root shadows to look correct during Christmas and Valentine seasons.
- Fixed a bug where equipment such as the King Slime Crown that has a glow would not emit light when placed on the Mannequin.
- Fixed a bug where not all recipes would show up when using the ingredient filters in the Cook Book.
- Fixed Caveling Scholars not healing.
- Fixed performance regression when there are lots of nearby objects.
- Fixed a bug where crafting 10 times more items by holding ctrl would be reverted when crafting was done for objects that by default gave more than one item per craft.
Changed files in this update