 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wave Rider update for 15 February 2023

Patch notes v1.2_01

Share · View all patches · Build 10556797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
A new patch for Wave Rider has been released. Here's some of the changes that were made:

New!

  • A new music mode: A e s t h e t i c. Find it under the Audio options menu!
  • Cutscenes can be skipped by holding certain buttons (Pause, Accept, Cancel, etc...)
  • On-screen text for countdowns and player-started races

Time control changes

  • The time control skill will hold itself active for a brief time to communicate its functionality better
  • Time control uses a less invasive screen effect
  • Wave Energy drain has been decreased (3 -> 2)

Major bug fixes

  • The tutorial race can now be completed normally!
  • The WR Mini minigame button is now in the main menu by default and will load the minigame as intended
  • Jumps and wall crawls in the Tutorial map have been removed

Other improvements

  • Reflections in the Tutorial map are fixed
  • Labels in the options menu now have outlines for better readability
  • The subtitles in the Tutorial have been placed at the bottom of the screen
  • Increased camera shake when landing a jump
  • The boost tunnel in the tutorial no longer requires the player to be boosting through it
  • Antialiasing toggle fixed
  • Reduced clutter from checkpoint messages

Have fun!
-Daniel

Changed files in this update

Wave Rider Content Depot 1316311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link