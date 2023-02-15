Patch notes v1.2_01

Hello!
A new patch for Wave Rider has been released. Here's some of the changes that were made:
New!
- A new music mode: A e s t h e t i c. Find it under the Audio options menu!
- Cutscenes can be skipped by holding certain buttons (Pause, Accept, Cancel, etc...)
- On-screen text for countdowns and player-started races
Time control changes
- The time control skill will hold itself active for a brief time to communicate its functionality better
- Time control uses a less invasive screen effect
- Wave Energy drain has been decreased (3 -> 2)
Major bug fixes
- The tutorial race can now be completed normally!
- The WR Mini minigame button is now in the main menu by default and will load the minigame as intended
- Jumps and wall crawls in the Tutorial map have been removed
Other improvements
- Reflections in the Tutorial map are fixed
- Labels in the options menu now have outlines for better readability
- The subtitles in the Tutorial have been placed at the bottom of the screen
- Increased camera shake when landing a jump
- The boost tunnel in the tutorial no longer requires the player to be boosting through it
- Antialiasing toggle fixed
- Reduced clutter from checkpoint messages
Have fun!
-Daniel
Changed files in this update