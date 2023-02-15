Improved base damage of Horn of the dinosaur by approximately 50%
Improved maximum target of Horn of the Demon from 3 to 5
Fixed a bug where Apocalypse dealt decreased damage after completing a wave
Fixed a bug where Organs duplicate infinitely under Controller Mode
Fixed a bug where game crashed in some system languages
Bio Prototype update for 15 February 2023
Patch Note V0.3.13
