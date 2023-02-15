 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bio Prototype update for 15 February 2023

Patch Note V0.3.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10556734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved base damage of Horn of the dinosaur by approximately 50%
Improved maximum target of Horn of the Demon from 3 to 5
Fixed a bug where Apocalypse dealt decreased damage after completing a wave
Fixed a bug where Organs duplicate infinitely under Controller Mode
Fixed a bug where game crashed in some system languages

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link