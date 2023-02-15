 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 15 February 2023

February 15 V0.1.1 update announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Three new types of astrolabes are added: Spirit of Sword, Voodoo Array and Blue Wave Array

  2. Optimized the icon display of astrolab-flag (distinguish different attributes)

  3. Add 9 new Taoist bodies such as the green and white holy coffin and the scroll body

  4. Optimize the pause function in the gate

  5. Fixed an issue where defunct astrolabes would incorrectly display bonus properties after removing the ones placed in front of them

