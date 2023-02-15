-
Three new types of astrolabes are added: Spirit of Sword, Voodoo Array and Blue Wave Array
Optimized the icon display of astrolab-flag (distinguish different attributes)
Add 9 new Taoist bodies such as the green and white holy coffin and the scroll body
Optimize the pause function in the gate
Fixed an issue where defunct astrolabes would incorrectly display bonus properties after removing the ones placed in front of them
山门与幻境 update for 15 February 2023
February 15 V0.1.1 update announcement
