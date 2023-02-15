 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 15 February 2023

1.0.0.41

Combat ships now automatically retreat if their cannons are destroyed or out of ammo.
Added missing objects description to the build panel tooltip.
Disabled "Faction Counterattack" option for normal mode.

