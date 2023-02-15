 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No One Survived update for 15 February 2023

0.0.3.4 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10556643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is an emergency update repair

Fix that multiplayer game clients often fail to retrieve items

Increase stone stacking

Optimize the map

Update translation

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link