0.0.3.4 Update description

This is an emergency update repair
Fix that multiplayer game clients often fail to retrieve items
Increase stone stacking
Optimize the map
Update translation
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is an emergency update repair
Fix that multiplayer game clients often fail to retrieve items
Increase stone stacking
Optimize the map
Update translation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update