List of updated contents on February 15, next update on March 15

The next update on March 15 is mainly about transformation and small boss and boss

The game's death method is redone. Now the gold coin will be halved after death, but it will continue to stack the gold coin income

Because of the modification of 1, the gold coins can be stacked continuously, so the home gold coin system is canceled and changed to a unified gold coin

You can return home automatically at the end of each level

Home joined the weapons dealer NPC and can directly purchase 20 weapons, which is convenient for players to forge and strengthen

Blacksmith NPC appears in the home, which can be directly strengthened

NPC with relics in the home can spend gold coins to buy relics after each clearance. The gold coins will not disappear even after death

A grocer NPC appears in the home. You can buy chicken legs and companion magic wolf tokens to summon teammates.

There is a jewelry NPC in the home, and there are a lot of jewelry options

NPC armor appears in the home. You can buy a lot of armor to forge

There are monk NPC and church in the home. You can get the function of purifying negative buff here in the future.

NPC, the goddess of inheritance, appeared in the home. Now the inheritance system can add points freely after passing each level, instead of adding points once for each level.

Adjust the appearance of the home, remove the meat shop, and redo each appearance

Partial BOSS optimization behavior tree

Wolf companions optimize the behavior tree,

Fix some bugs