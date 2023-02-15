Cronous Castle Monster Invasion Event

Mechanics:
Event Duration 30 mins per invasion.
Event Start: February 14 to February 28, 2023 [EST]
-Feb 15 to Feb 16, 2023
-Feb 19, 2023
-Feb 20 to Feb 24, 2023
-Feb 26 to Feb 28, 2023
Event Time: 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM [EST]
• Sidus appears at random locations in the Cronous field.
[b ]Sidus appearance coordinates[/b]
[table]
[tr]
[th]No[/th]
[th]Location[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 1 [/td]
[td] x = 1710, y = 450, z = -2000 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2 [/td]
[td] x = 395, y = 483, z = -2000 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] 3 [/td]
[td] x = 960, y = 1270, z = -2000 [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
• Summon 100 trolls when Sidus' stamina is less than 50%.
• When Sidus' stamina is less than 20 percent, he summons the Ancient Dragon and 100 Ancient Trolls.
• Event Item:
[table]
[tr]
[th] Items [/th]
[th] Description [/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Random Box [/td]
[td] Ancient Dragon Drop [Random Box (Fake)] [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Random Box [/td]
[td] Ancient Dragon Drop [Random Box (Real)] [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Troll's Talisman [/td]
[td] Possible Item Drop when Troll or Ancient Trolls is killed [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Seokan's Talisman[/td]
[td] Possible Item Drop when Bloody Seokan is killed [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Dice Winner Gift Box [/td]
[td] Rewards for Dice Event winner [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Dragon's Box [/td]
[td] Rewards for the hero who captures the Ancient Dragon, Can be obtained from the Random Box (REAL) [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
• Kill the Last Boss Ancient Dragon and 50 Random Boxes will fall into the ground.
- (If you have more than five in your inventory, you can no longer acquire them.)
• After the monster defense is successful, a Dice Event will be held inside the Cronous Castle.
- Players should go inside the Cronous Castle to join the dice event.
- In 1 (one) minute a message will pop out on the screen to join the Dice Event.
-
All players who join the Dice Event will be randomly picked based on the dice points given.
-
The Player who receives the highest random dice points wins Dice Winner Gift Box.
-Rewards will be deliver directly to your inventory.
Talisman Stats:
[table]
[tr]
[th]Talisman[/th]
[th]Stats[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Troll's Talisman [/td]
[td] All Stats +15 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] Seokan's Talisman [/td]
[td] All Stats +30
HP 500 recovery per 2 seconds
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
• Dice Winner Gift Box
Possible box content:
- 5 Chieftains Package
- God's Blessing 50.0 (1 Hour)
- Shiny Jewel Pouch
- Cheongyang's Support (30 Minute
• Dragon's Box
-Acquire Dragon's Box when opened the Random Box (Real)
Possible box content:
- Brilliant Awakening Water
- God's Blessing 50.0 (30 Minutes)
- Cheongyang's Support (30 Minutes)
- Awakened Fire Golem (3 Hours)
- Absolute Success Awakening Water
• Another set of invasions will be conducted until the schedule of 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM [EST] is over on the scheduled dates.
