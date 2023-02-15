Cronous Castle Monster Invasion Event

Share · View all patches · Build 10556562 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Mechanics:

Event Duration 30 mins per invasion.

Event Start: February 14 to February 28, 2023 [EST]

-Feb 15 to Feb 16, 2023

-Feb 19, 2023

-Feb 20 to Feb 24, 2023

-Feb 26 to Feb 28, 2023

Event Time: 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM [EST]

• Sidus appears at random locations in the Cronous field.

[b ]Sidus appearance coordinates[/b]

[table]

[tr]

[th]No[/th]

[th]Location[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] 1 [/td]

[td] x = 1710, y = 450, z = -2000 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2 [/td]

[td] x = 395, y = 483, z = -2000 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] 3 [/td]

[td] x = 960, y = 1270, z = -2000 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



• Summon 100 trolls when Sidus' stamina is less than 50%.

• When Sidus' stamina is less than 20 percent, he summons the Ancient Dragon and 100 Ancient Trolls.





• Event Item:

[table]

[tr]

[th] Items [/th]

[th] Description [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Random Box [/td]

[td] Ancient Dragon Drop [Random Box (Fake)] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Random Box [/td]

[td] Ancient Dragon Drop [Random Box (Real)] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Troll's Talisman [/td]

[td] Possible Item Drop when Troll or Ancient Trolls is killed [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Seokan's Talisman [/td]

[td] Possible Item Drop when Bloody Seokan is killed [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Dice Winner Gift Box [/td]

[td] Rewards for Dice Event winner [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Dragon's Box [/td]

[td] Rewards for the hero who captures the Ancient Dragon, Can be obtained from the Random Box (REAL) [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

• Kill the Last Boss Ancient Dragon and 50 Random Boxes will fall into the ground.

(If you have more than five in your inventory, you can no longer acquire them.)



• After the monster defense is successful, a Dice Event will be held inside the Cronous Castle.

Players should go inside the Cronous Castle to join the dice event.

- In 1 (one) minute a message will pop out on the screen to join the Dice Event.

All players who join the Dice Event will be randomly picked based on the dice points given.

The Player who receives the highest random dice points wins Dice Winner Gift Box.

-Rewards will be deliver directly to your inventory.

Talisman Stats:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Talisman[/th]

[th]Stats[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Troll's Talisman [/td]

[td] All Stats +15 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Seokan's Talisman [/td]

[td] All Stats +30

HP 500 recovery per 2 seconds

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

• Dice Winner Gift Box

Possible box content:

5 Chieftains Package

God's Blessing 50.0 (1 Hour)

Shiny Jewel Pouch

Cheongyang's Support (30 Minute

• Dragon's Box

-Acquire Dragon's Box when opened the Random Box (Real)

Possible box content:

Brilliant Awakening Water

God's Blessing 50.0 (30 Minutes)

Cheongyang's Support (30 Minutes)

Awakened Fire Golem (3 Hours)

Absolute Success Awakening Water

• Another set of invasions will be conducted until the schedule of 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM [EST] is over on the scheduled dates.

