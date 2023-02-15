 Skip to content

Metal March update for 15 February 2023

Version 3.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Fixed a bug where physics not being applied to the Death Bringer's debris.
  • Fixed an issue where the Forest Elf's race talent icon is displayed in multiple duplicates.
<BALANCING>
  • Death Bringer's attack power and summon number of Skeleton have been slightly reduced.
<NOTICE>

  • The roadmap has been updated.
  • We expect the next update to be mid-March!
    We have already prepared a large amount, and we will do our best not to be behind schedule >:)
    In the next update, there will be a change in the way of the expedition, and new events will be added!

