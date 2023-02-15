 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 15 February 2023

Background Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated backgrounds to reduce motion sickness

Added outline to currently selected upgrade/weapon

Fixed clipping issue in unlock display on game over screen

Changed layout of language confirmation screen

