Table Ball 1.6.3.0

Happy late valentines day everyone. We meant to publish this update a few days ago but a few last minute bugs crept in.

Legacy Edition and Legacy Multiplayer are now bundled in with the main game files.

Additions

New Bumper Skins

-- In Love

-- Surprised

-- Angry

-- Neutral

New Ball Skins

-- Heart

-- Pride

-- Slava Ukraini

Changes

Changed all UI elements

Updated to Unity 2022.2.5f1

Getting a powerup through the left wall now activates debuffs while getting it through the right wall activates buffs

Technical Changes

Due to a bug Touch controls are permanently turned off

Completely rewrote the skins system

-- You can now "recolour" skins using the "recolour" system

-- Added the groundwork for the "money" system

---- Note, "pings" the in-game currency will not be purchasable for real world currency.

---- "Pings" will also be the way in which skins will be purchased. Players will also start with at least 100 pings, which will be enough to purchase all the skins currently within the game.

---- Certain skins will remain free, however will still need to be unlocked through the store

Changed how the game checks if touch controls are enabled

Changed various parts of the main games code in preparation for the next big update.

Fixes

Ball skin can now be disabled

Added new scores to replace old ones in a future update

-- _highest_againstai will become _total_playerscore

-- _highest_ai_score _will become _total_aiscore

-- All updated stats will remain active for the next few updates

Added _player_highest_score _stat

-- Currently does nothing, will have a purpose in a future update

Added _MULTIPLAYERACHIEVEMENT

-- Have a second player join your game.

-- Works in local multiplayer

Renamed achievements internally

-- _100_POINTS_AGAINST_AI _becomes _100_TOTAL_PLAYERPOINTS

-- _50_POINTS_AGAINST_AI _becomes _50_TOTAL_PLAYERPOINTS

-- _500_POINTS_AGAINSTAI becomes _500_TOTAL_PLAYERPOINTS

-- _50_POINTS_FROM_AI _becomes _50_TOTAL_AIPOINTS

-- _100_POINTS_FROM_AI _becomes _100_TOTAL_AIPOINTS

-- _500_POINTS_FROM_AI _becomes _500_TOTAL_AIPOINTS

-- _1000_POINTS_AGAINST_AI _becomes _1000_TOTAL_PLAYERPOINTS

-- _5000_POINTS_AGAINST_AI _becomes _5000_TOTAL_PLAYERPOINTS

-- _1000_POINTS_FROM_AI _becomes _1000_TOTAL_AIPOINTS

-- _5000_POINTS_FROM_AI _becomes _5000_TOTAL_AIPOINTS

What else is happening going forward?

For starters, we plan on increasing the amount of content within all the games current DLC. At this current time, all potential DLC changes are conceptual so we will not be revealing anything just yet. Just know, we hope that the DLC will be completely worth the price in the future.

We have some exciting new content planned for April, at this current time we do not think we will have the next update ready for March and so will wait until April to release some new content.