Patch Notes TC_2023.02.14-3

QOL
World Mode
- Added a Quantity tab for each ability in Ability Store, to easily determine how much of each ability the player has.
Battle Mode
- Added "Max Units Per Wave" option to Options menu, allowing players to adjust the max number of units that will spawn for each wave of a Battle.
- Added "Can Walk Off Ledges" option to Options menu. Some players have complained about getting 'stuck' on terrain. enabling this option will remedy this by allowing player to drop over any ledge (be wary of your surroundings if you enable this, as you will now be able to fall into the hazardous pools present in some of the battle maps).
- A red marker will now show if a unit cannot reach the issued move here location.
BUG FIXES
World Mode
- Fixed a bug where the wrong territory income amount would be awarded to player.
- Player's Party, Stronghold Garrison and any Defending Parties will now correctly show in the Team Lists when interacting with player owned Strongholds.
Battle Mode
- Fixed some units not moving from spawn.
- Fixed some units not engaging nearby enemies, particularly in large battles.
- Fixed units not firing at enemies while moving to a provided location.
- Game will now properly switch between Keyboard/Gamepad input modes during a battle.
- Fixed some deployable abilities (RegenCrate/RegenField) not starting up after landing on Strongholds.
- Fixed player weapons facing wrong direction after rolling.
- Fixed player getting stuck in Issue Order mode after selecting a Battle Class that they don't have any units for.
Other
- Fixed Audio Volume settings not loading the selected values when game is reopened.
- Other minor fixes.
GAMEPLAY
World Mode
- Changed Territory Income payouts to be issued Daily, instead of Weekly, to make territory income more relevant to gameplay.
- Reduced Territory Income payout amount by 50%.
Battle Mode
- Improved performance in Battle by optimizing AI Behaviour Tree.
- Greatly Increased Stronghold Turret Range.
- Increased Stronghold Turret accuracy.
- Greatly Increased damage done by 'Fists' weapon.
- Increased 'Grenade' explode radius.
- Improved 'Grenadier' throw accuracy.
