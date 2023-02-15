 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow Manager 2 update for 15 February 2023

SubBuild 2023.2.15

Bug Fixes :

  • 3D Match : the Coaching strategy could fail to reload when continuing a saved match, leading to 50% Energy Spending & everything else at 0% (I'm not sure 100% sure it's fixed in all cases :fear: )

