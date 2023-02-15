HELLSEED UPDATE #8: 02-15-2023

Hi guys,
A new update is out.
IMPROVEMENTS
-
This time we have added some new minor checkpoints that allow to restart in a more comfortable point after being killed in a couple of situations:
- [spoiler]After you pick up the necklace in Caterina room.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]After the pay phone cabin opened.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]After you discorver that the cellar door is open.[/spoiler]
-
We have also put some red on the mouse icon when it is required to press left or right button in order to make clear to player what button to press:
-
After killing the final monster [spoiler]the neckalce now appears in a more visible place (this avoid you to wander in the basement without knowing what to do)[/spoiler]
FIXED BUGS
- A bug that make the basement door to remain opened after re-loading the last saved game ([spoiler]the final fight with monster[/spoiler]) has been fixed.
- Other minor bugs fixed
NOTICE:
USUALLY IT DOESN'T HAPPEN, BUT UPDATING THE GAME COULD CAUSE CORRUPTION OF SOME PREVIOUSLY SAVED GAME SLOTS.
Stay tuned!
PROFENIX STUDIO
Changed files in this update