HELLSEED update for 15 February 2023

HELLSEED UPDATE #8: 02-15-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10555943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys,
A new update is out.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • This time we have added some new minor checkpoints that allow to restart in a more comfortable point after being killed in a couple of situations:

    • [spoiler]After you pick up the necklace in Caterina room.[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]After the pay phone cabin opened.[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]After you discorver that the cellar door is open.[/spoiler]

  • We have also put some red on the mouse icon when it is required to press left or right button in order to make clear to player what button to press:

  • After killing the final monster [spoiler]the neckalce now appears in a more visible place (this avoid you to wander in the basement without knowing what to do)[/spoiler]

FIXED BUGS

  • A bug that make the basement door to remain opened after re-loading the last saved game ([spoiler]the final fight with monster[/spoiler]) has been fixed.
  • Other minor bugs fixed
NOTICE:
USUALLY IT DOESN'T HAPPEN, BUT UPDATING THE GAME COULD CAUSE CORRUPTION OF SOME PREVIOUSLY SAVED GAME SLOTS.

Stay tuned!
PROFENIX STUDIO

Changed files in this update

