HELLSEED UPDATE #8: 02-15-2023

Hi guys,

A new update is out.

This time we have added some new minor checkpoints that allow to restart in a more comfortable point after being killed in a couple of situations: [spoiler]After you pick up the necklace in Caterina room.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]After the pay phone cabin opened.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]After you discorver that the cellar door is open.[/spoiler]

We have also put some red on the mouse icon when it is required to press left or right button in order to make clear to player what button to press:

