Corgi Cove update for 15 February 2023

Cloud Saving Removed

Build 10555894

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to trouble with Cloud Saves, we have decided to remove the feature for now, as it appears that player progress has not been getting saved for some users, which isn't good at all!

Sadly, this update will clear all save data for all users up to this point. I (Stephen) sincerely apologize for this oversight. If you would like to have your saved progress restored manually, you can contact us at HelloRecallSoftware@gmail.com for support.

We will look into adding Cloud Saves back, once we can ensure it is working as intended.

-Stephen Loney

