Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 15 February 2023

Patch 0.893

Patch 0.893

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there denizens of the deep! Another small patch!
Thank you for your feedback!

  • The final victory screen at the end of a run now uses the new UI design.
  • Recipes now showcase what potion they will create in their tooltips.
  • Fixed the animation of swapping out a card during an event where the new card would animate too close to the edge of the screen.
  • Fixed an input issue at the edit party menu.
  • Fixed an issue where SFX of Camaz sometimes didn't play.
  • Balance: Removed the natural armor buff from the Snappers (turtles) encounter and changed one of the turtle's intents.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

