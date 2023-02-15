Patch 0.893

Hello there denizens of the deep! Another small patch!
Thank you for your feedback!
- The final victory screen at the end of a run now uses the new UI design.
- Recipes now showcase what potion they will create in their tooltips.
- Fixed the animation of swapping out a card during an event where the new card would animate too close to the edge of the screen.
- Fixed an input issue at the edit party menu.
- Fixed an issue where SFX of Camaz sometimes didn't play.
- Balance: Removed the natural armor buff from the Snappers (turtles) encounter and changed one of the turtle's intents.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
