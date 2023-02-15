Patch 0.893

Share · View all patches · Build 10555814 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello there denizens of the deep! Another small patch!

Thank you for your feedback!

The final victory screen at the end of a run now uses the new UI design.

Recipes now showcase what potion they will create in their tooltips.

Fixed the animation of swapping out a card during an event where the new card would animate too close to the edge of the screen.

Fixed an input issue at the edit party menu.

Fixed an issue where SFX of Camaz sometimes didn't play.

Balance: Removed the natural armor buff from the Snappers (turtles) encounter and changed one of the turtle's intents.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks