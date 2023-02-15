 Skip to content

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga update for 15 February 2023

Symphony of War Hotfix 1.04.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We hope this will be the stable build of the game until we are ready to launch the DLC and Version 1.10.

-Protagonist pronoun during Chapter 11 Interlude fixed
-Corrected text within some animations (Level Up, Objective Captured, Got Medal of Valor, Exchange Unlocked, etc.) not being translated
-Added a separate indicator for classups if the only upgrades available are firearms classes (will appear as a gray arrow instead of a green arrow).
-Other minor translation fixes

Thank you! Sincerely,

Phil

