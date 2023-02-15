Symphony of War Hotfix 1.04.3

Hello!

We hope this will be the stable build of the game until we are ready to launch the DLC and Version 1.10.

-Protagonist pronoun during Chapter 11 Interlude fixed

-Corrected text within some animations (Level Up, Objective Captured, Got Medal of Valor, Exchange Unlocked, etc.) not being translated

-Added a separate indicator for classups if the only upgrades available are firearms classes (will appear as a gray arrow instead of a green arrow).

-Other minor translation fixes

Thank you! Sincerely,

Phil