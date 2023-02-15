 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mushroom Card RPG update for 15 February 2023

V1.1 Combat system overhaul!

Share · View all patches · Build 10555623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Introduce speed.
  • All character in the combat runs in a circular runway with a default speed of 100.
  • A character will take one action once they finish one loop.
  • Passive skill with speed (you can set it in the left of the passive skill panel) can add speed to the character.
  • Characters with higher speed will run faster and so act more frequently.
  • If two character finish one loop at the same time, their action order will be randomized.
New skill effect: Gain extra action
  • The target of this effect will gain an extra action chance.
Skill slot setting in setting panel:
  • Slot count that limits the number of skills hero and hero's followers can equip. Default is ∞. If set with a number, the player can click the skill slots button to change skills in slots.
More value options
  • Gain HP, Gain MP, and Gain posture can set percentage values. For example, gain HP equals to 0.5*damage.
Other improvement
  • Passive skill can hide from the player. The option is in the top right of the passive spell panel.
  • Enforce 16:9 in wider screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2122551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link