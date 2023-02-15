V1.1 Combat system overhaul!

Introduce speed.
- All character in the combat runs in a circular runway with a default speed of 100.
- A character will take one action once they finish one loop.
- Passive skill with speed (you can set it in the left of the passive skill panel) can add speed to the character.
- Characters with higher speed will run faster and so act more frequently.
- If two character finish one loop at the same time, their action order will be randomized.
New skill effect: Gain extra action
- The target of this effect will gain an extra action chance.
Skill slot setting in setting panel:
- Slot count that limits the number of skills hero and hero's followers can equip. Default is ∞. If set with a number, the player can click the skill slots button to change skills in slots.
More value options
- Gain HP, Gain MP, and Gain posture can set percentage values. For example, gain HP equals to 0.5*damage.
Other improvement
- Passive skill can hide from the player. The option is in the top right of the passive spell panel.
- Enforce 16:9 in wider screen.
Changed files in this update