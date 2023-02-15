 Skip to content

Hunt-or-Haunt update for 15 February 2023

Release Note 2023/02/15

Build 10555579

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an error that occurred when purchasing Skin or Pet
  2. Fixed the problem that the vibration of the joystick did not stop when the game ended

