Hotfix 15th February

Hello everyone,

Here is a quick hotfix for all new found bugs.

Iron armor hit sound plays on heavy hits while not wearing Iron armor is fixed.

Shotgun not reloadable after certain bossfights is now fixed.

Weapon swap while getting knocked over and weapon disappearing now fixed.

Straightjacket dress going through door freeze fixed. (to fix this I had to redo a small part and so the "favourite dress" section of the end result screen is reset and might show an incorrect result at the end of your current playthrough)

End result screen not showing correctly on high resolution settings now fixed.

Thank you very much for all the bug reports!

Let me know if there are any other bugs and I'll fix it ASAP if possible! : )

Have fun!