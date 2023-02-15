 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 15 February 2023

Update 1.61-2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10555490

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where when typing in the custom notepad, pressing Space key will erase the text

  • Mutants will now respond to thrown rocks

  • When using Mouselook/ChaseCam/Gamepad, while sitting by the campfire the target tags won't show up which may cover the fireside chat dialogues

  • Rearranged the "saving game..." message so that under low resolutions they will not disappear.

  • Slightly increased the timer required to hold the melee attack key to perform a power attack. This is to help prevent accidentally issuing power attack.

Please note that after this patch, I will start focusing on the Dead Zone DLC which provides NG+ experience with a bunch of new weapons and armors, so there will be less frequent small updates. Unless, of course, that there is a game breaking bug which I will fix ASAP. Thank you!

