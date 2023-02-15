Update 1.61-2 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where when typing in the custom notepad, pressing Space key will erase the text

Mutants will now respond to thrown rocks

When using Mouselook/ChaseCam/Gamepad, while sitting by the campfire the target tags won't show up which may cover the fireside chat dialogues

Rearranged the "saving game..." message so that under low resolutions they will not disappear.

Slightly increased the timer required to hold the melee attack key to perform a power attack. This is to help prevent accidentally issuing power attack.

Please note that after this patch, I will start focusing on the Dead Zone DLC which provides NG+ experience with a bunch of new weapons and armors, so there will be less frequent small updates. Unless, of course, that there is a game breaking bug which I will fix ASAP. Thank you!